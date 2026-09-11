Steak ‘N Shake Endorses Sen. Jon Husted: ‘Champions’ MAHA Movement

Restaurant chain Steak ‘n Shake issued an endorsement of Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH), highlighting how Husted “champions” the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

In a post on X, the restaurant chain pointed out that Husted’s opponent, former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) “has a record of supporting the extreme federal spending that fueled the inflation crisis,” among other things.

“Steak ‘n Shake is proud to announce its endorsement of Senator @JonHusted for U.S. Senate!” Steak ‘n Shake wrote. “We stand with Husted because he champions the #MAHA movement to clean up the American food supply chain and lower the cost for consumers.”

“Meanwhile, his opponent, Sherrod Brown, has a record of supporting the extreme federal spending that fueled the inflation crisis, driving up grocery prices for every Ohio family,” Steak ‘n Shake continued.

The restaurant chain went on to praise Husted as being “the only candidate fighting to make Ohio healthy, safe, and affordable again.”

Steak ‘n Shake’s endorsement of Husted comes as a Fox News poll conducted between August 6-10, 2026, of 1,008 registered voters in Ohio, found that Brown received 53 percent of support while Husted received 45 percent of support.

In May, Husted’s campaign released an ad against Brown criticizing him for having given America “a border in chaos, sky-high cost of living, and boys in girls’ sports.”