John Husted Ad: Sherrod Brown Gave America ‘Border in Chaos,’ Boys in Girls’ Sports, and Record Inflation

Sen. John Husted’s (R-OH) campaign on Wednesday put out an ad against former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) noting that his decades of representing Ohio in the Senate brought open borders, record-levels of inflation, and boys in girls’ sports.

“Liberal senator Sherrod Brown spent 32 long years in Washington,” the narrator in the ad said. “Brown gave us a border in chaos, sky-high cost of living, and boys in girls’ sports.”

The ad continues with a shot of President Donald Trump saying his iconic line, “You’re fired!” to Brown.

A National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) ad released in February blasted Brown’s 52 years in politics. Brown, perhaps ironically, has often portrayed himself as a so-called “populist.”

“The Rubik’s Cube was invented the same year Sherrod Brown first ran for political office. He’s been selling out Ohioans to the radical left ever since, failing to represent the state’s values in Washington,” NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia said in written statement at the time. “Ohio doesn’t want a liberal like Brown, and he will be rejected again.”

Breitbart News reported Brown has received nearly $400,000 in donations from lobbyists and corporate PACs that represent some of the largest health insurance companies. The Ohio Democrat has received these hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from the health insurance lobby while complaining that too many lawmakers appear to be bought and paid for by big corporations.

“The system is rigged. And a lot of voters think it’s because most politicians are in the pockets of big corporations — unfortunately, they’re right,” he said last September.