Two Ohio Republican candidates, gubernatorial hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Jon Husted, running to keep his U.S. Senate seat, are showing different results in a recent poll.

A Fox News poll shared Thursday found Ramaswamy was at 50 percent compared to his opponent’s 48 percent, while Husted stood at 45 percent as opposed to his Democrat opponent Sherrod Brown’s 53 percent, according to InterActive Polls:

Ramaswamy beat his opponent, Casey Putsch, during the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary in May with 82.2 percent of the vote, Breitbart News reported, noting he will face Democrat Amy Acton in the race for governor.

In his primary victory speech Ramaswamy said:

I believe we have a historic opportunity to lead Ohio, not just to be the best state in the Midwest — because we are already the best in the Midwest. We have a historic opportunity to lead Ohio to be the top state in the country — to raise a young family, to give our kids a world-class education, and to be the state where we revive this quaint idea that we call the American dream.

Husted is running against former Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown.

Fox News reported Thursday that Ohio voters are concerned about the cost of living in their state.

“A new Fox News survey of Ohio registered voters finds inflation dominates their priorities, with 40% saying it is their top issue, far outranking healthcare, immigration, and political divisions,” the outlet said, noting voters are leaning towards Brown in the Senate contest.

The article continued:

Donald Trump won Ohio by 11 points in 2024. Still, a vulnerability for Husted is his connection to Trump, as 51% are concerned that he’s too close to the president. That’s up 5 points from 46% who felt that way about Husted in June. Plus, fewer voters, 44%, are worried Brown is too closely tied to the Democratic Party establishment. These headwinds are directly fracturing party lines, with Republican defections to Brown undercutting Husted’s built-in advantage in a state where more voters identify as Republican than Democrat.

According to Breitbart News, Brown supported Obamacare subsidies and over his career received $400,000 from health insurance lobbyists and corporate PACs.

In May, Husted’s campaign criticized Brown for his years of representing Ohio in the Senate that resulted in open borders, sky-high inflation, and boys playing in girls’ sports.

Breitbart News reported in June that Brown “has spent decades casting himself as a blue-collar populist, but donor data reviewed by Breitbart News shows he has taken at least $4,887,980 from donors affiliated with Wall Street, big banking institutions, investment firms, and billionaires throughout his political career.”