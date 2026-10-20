Kentucky Republican Party and Alvarado Campaign Link Up in Coordinated Ad Buys for House Race

The Republican Party of Kentucky is the first GOP state party in the nation to run a coordinated broadcast ad buy this year, with the two entities teaming with 6th District Congressional nominee Ralph Alvarado in his bid to represent the Bluegrass State in Washington.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down limits on party-coordinated spending in June, and Kentucky Republicans launched nearly $100,000 behind a spot airing in the Lexington, KY media market.

“The Republican Party of Kentucky is proud to be the first Republican state party in the nation to go on television in support of a federal race this election cycle. We have the resources, momentum, and confidence of Kentucky voters, especially as Democrats have nominated far-left radicals and self-avowed socialists who are completely out of step with the Commonwealth,” said state party chairman Robert J. Benvenuti III in a statement to Breitbart News.

“Our historic financial strength is a testament to Kentuckians’ confidence in our conservative message, our leadership, and our ability to make Kentucky the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family,” he said.

Previous limits would have capped spending from the entities at $65,300 for the contest.

The NRSC v. FEC decision on June 30, 2026 overruled a previous court ruling on the grounds of violating the First Amendment. With those limits gone, it allows national and state party committees to jointly buy advertising at candidate rates, which run much lower than those for other kinds of advertising.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the majority opinion that the limits are a “severe infringement on First Amendment-protected political speech.”

“To uphold the political-party coordinated-expenditure limits here could therefore help consign political parties to continued second-tier status as compared to outside groups,” Kavanaugh added. “Weakened political parties distort the political system,” Breitbart News previously reported.

AdImpact, which tracks media spending, estimates an over 60 percent efficiency savings for the coordinated spending. That is a boost to Alvarado, a physician who served for eight years in the Kentucky General Assembly and is positioned to succeed Rep. Andy Barr, who is the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. Alvarado faces Democrat Zach Dembo in next month’s general election.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.