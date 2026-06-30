Supreme Court Loosens Campaign Finance Laws Ahead of Midterms

The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down limits on coordinated spending between candidates and political parties, which likely serves as a boon for Republicans as the GOP seeks to retain its majorities in Congress.

The Supreme Court’s ruling in National Republican Senatorial Committee v. Federal Election Commission removes limits on coordinating spending and gives candidates more direct control over a larger amount of the money being spent on their respective races. This ruling serves as a loss for Democrats, who have argued that eliminating the limit on spending would give more power to large donors.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the majority opinion that the limits are a “severe infringement on First Amendment-protected political speech.”