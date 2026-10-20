Billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg hefted $80 million in a final push to help Democrats score big in the 2026 midterm elections.

Bloomberg’s massive cash dump is specifically aimed at helping Democrats regain majority control of the House of Representatives, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing Bloomberg’s team. Democrats taking control of the House would massively kneecap President Donald Trump’s agenda for the rest of his second term and likely involve a third impeachment effort.

Bloomberg is “of the view that resources matter in campaigns,” said Howard Wolfson, his political adviser. Wolfson added that the billionaire “expects a result.”

Bloomberg is now among the top five largest individual Democrat donors, CNBC reported, citing FEC filings. His funding push comes as many Democrat candidates berate the power and influence of billionaires in the United States.

Before the $80 million cash swell, Bloomberg had donated at least $23 million to Democrats and affiliated causes this election season, according to the report.

“As of the beginning of October, Bloomberg had put $11 million behind a super PAC supporting Micah Lasher in New York’s 12th Congressional District and $2.5 million toward Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s reelection, according to campaign-finance records,” CNBC reported.

Fellow-billionaire President Donald Trump said in a post to social media on Tuesday that he is committed to spending $400 million to promote Republican candidates and keep the House and Senate.

“I have spent, or will be spending, over 400 Million Dollars by Election Day. More than 300 Million Dollars has already been spent on Advertising, Direct and Indirect Voter Contact, Rallies, Rally Arenas, Telerallies, Get Out the Vote Programs, Election Integrity, and more,” the 45th and 47th president wrote. “It is my Great Honor to do so on behalf of the Republican Party, which has done so much to bring our Country back from the Edge of Oblivion. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP”