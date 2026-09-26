PREVIEW OF A MIDTERM RECKONING: House Democrat Drops Massive 26-Article Impeachment Resolution Against Trump

As the battle for control of the House of Representatives intensifies ahead of the 2026 midterms, a lame-duck House Democrat dropped a comprehensive blueprint for how a potential Democratic majority could target the White House come January.

Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN) introduced 26 articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, signaling that House Democrats are preparing to unleash aggressive oversight and potential impeachment proceedings if they reclaim the speaker’s gavel this fall, according to a Newsweek article. The sprawling resolution targets nearly every pillar of the administration’s second-term platform—including military operations off the coast of Venezuela, the deployment of federal forces to domestic cities, executive orders ending birthright citizenship, and mass deportation policies.

“Trump is clearly the most impeachable President our country has ever endured,” Cohen wrote in a statement on Thursday. “His continued presence in office is a danger to our democracy. That the sycophantic Republican majority in Congress is derelict in its duty does not mean that I must abandon my responsibilities.”

“I took an independent oath to support and defend the Constitution,” he continued. “That commitment compels me to introduce this resolution today. When historians write about this period, and our constituents ask who stood up to President Trump’s lawlessness, this resolution is the answer.”

While the measure stands virtually no chance of moving in the current Republican-controlled House, Cohen openly framed the resolution as a roadmap for the incoming 120th Congress, warning that a shift in congressional power will immediately trigger a high-stakes constitutional showdown.

Nine days before the unveiling of Cohen’s articles of impeachment, the House rejected Representative Al Green’s (D-TX) motions. The House voted 232-147 on September 15 to shelve the Houston, Texas, representative’s motions.

Cohen’s articles of impeachment break down as follows:

Elections & Democratic Integrity: Article I: Undermining Democracy—Sowing Doubt in Elections.

Military & Foreign Operations: Article II: Waging War on Iran Without Congressional Approval. Article III: Extrajudicial Killings in International Waters of Venezuela. Article IV: Deploying Military Forces Against United States Cities.

Immigration & Civil Rights: Article V: Birthright Citizenship Executive Order. Article VIII: Disregard of Courts involving the Alien Enemies Act and Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Article IX: Cruel and Unusual Punishment at CECOT detention facilities. Article XII: Defying Court Orders in Immigration Enforcement.

Executive Power & Agency Control: Article VI: Canceling Federal Grants to Punish States for Their Votes. Article VII: Imposing Loyalty Tests on the Federal Workforce. Article X: Unlawful Withholding of Appropriated Funds and Dismantling Congressionally Established Programs. Article XI: Obstructing the Lawful Appointment of United States Attorneys. Article XIII: Abolishing a Congressionally Mandated Agency (The Department of Education). Article XIV: Mass Termination of Inspectors General Without Statutory Notice. Article XXIV: Illegal Impoundment of Appropriated Funds.

Economic & Financial Authority: Article XV: Unilaterally Taxing U.S. Citizens Through Emergency Powers Tariffs. Article XVII: IRS Settlement and Corruption of the Judgment Fund.

Justice Department & Executive Clemency: Article XVI: Political Prosecutions of James Comey, Letitia James, and Adam Schiff. Article XVIII: Corrupt Use of the Pardon Power.

Free Press & Speech Restrictions: Article XIX: Banishing Reporters from the White House over Disfavored Coverage. Article XX: Coercing CBS and ABC to Change Editorial Content. Article XXI: Retaliatory Executive Orders Against Law Firms. Article XXII: Coercing Universities Through Withheld Federal Funds.

Ethics, Infrastructure, & Emoluments: Article XXIII: Demolishing the White House East Wing Without Congressional Approval. Article XXV: Self-Aggrandizement through Renaming Public Institutions, Seizure of Civic Property, and Personal Appropriation of National Currency. Article XXVI: Emoluments Violations—Profiting Personally and Directly from the Presidency.



The Tennessee congressman, who serves on the House Judiciary Committee, framed his resolution as a blueprint for the 120th Congress if Democrats take control in the mid-term elections. Like Green’s motions, Cohen’s will likely be tabled under current House leadership.

“I sincerely believe that the 120th Congress will better live up to its duties as co-equal branch of government and a check on the executive,” Cohen stated. “I hope this resolution paves the way to accountability. We cannot tolerate this kind [of] lawlessness and corruption.”

By laying down a 26-count indictment against the Trump presidency, Cohen delivered far more than a symbolic protest; he has provided the legislative architecture for a secondary salvo against the administration.

While GOP leadership will almost certainly push these articles into procedural limbo, as it did with Green’s earlier attempt, the resolution serves its true purpose. It serves as a rallying cry for the Democratic base and an explicit promise of what lies ahead.

If voters deliver the House gavel to Democrats in November, this sprawling document ensures that day one of the 120th Congress will not be spent drafting a new oversight strategy, but executing a pre-packaged blueprint designed to challenge the White House at every constitutional front.

Cohen, however, will not be in the halls of Congress as a representative come January. In May, Breitbart News reported that Cohen ended his bid for re-election after redistricting efforts made his re-election unlikely.