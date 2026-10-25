President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is nearing a decision on whether to reach a deal with Iran or launch another round of military strikes, as U.S. commanders reportedly prepare new attack options amid escalating threats from Tehran.

“Do I make a deal with them or do I finish them off? That’s the only question,” Trump said during an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures.

“I have a decision to make. Do I finish it off, which would be very easy to do, or do I make a deal?” he continued. “Getting to be decision time.”

Behind Trump’s public deliberations, American military planners have assembled options for another major operation against Iran, including strikes on targets beyond those hit in previous campaigns.

U.S. Central Command has prepared strike plans that could be executed upon Trump’s authorization, The Hill reported Saturday, citing a source familiar with the preparations. Another source said military officials had presented multiple options to War Secretary Pete Hegseth, although the plans had not been finalized.

The preparations could encompass a broader range of targets than previous U.S. operations. According to a separate Saturday report by the New York Times, military planners have considered attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure and other economically vital facilities, while Trump has privately leaned toward authorizing another major round of strikes.

Although Trump has yet to authorize another round of strikes, the military preparations underscore the options available to the president as he approaches a decision on how to proceed with Tehran.

Trump also emphasized the pressure already being brought to bear on Tehran, pointing to American control of the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. naval blockade that has severely restricted Iran’s oil exports.

“Remember, we now control the Hormuz Strait,” Trump said. “They get nothing. We get everything.”

The president also highlighted the recovery of commercial shipping through the strategic waterway under U.S. military protection, asserting that business through the strait now exceeds prewar levels.

“We’re doing more business through the Hormuz Strait today than went before the war started,” he said. “The Navy blockade, the Navy and our military are unbelievable.”

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that overall Middle Eastern oil shipments had surpassed prewar levels, reaching more than 24 million barrels per day, as Gulf producers increasingly relied on alternative export routes to maintain supplies despite disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump also stressed that American surveillance continues to track Iran’s nuclear activities, singling out the fortified Pickaxe Mountain complex, which was not among the sites struck in earlier U.S. operations.

“We can read the badge on somebody’s shirt from space,” Trump said. “We know exactly what’s going on at Pickaxe Mountain.”

Trump said little activity had been detected at Pickaxe Mountain and other monitored sites, while reiterating that earlier American strikes had devastated Iran’s nuclear installations.

The possibility of renewed military action comes amid intelligence warnings that Iran has advanced plans to target American personnel abroad, including potentially lethal attacks against U.S. officials.

In a memorandum made public Friday, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Iranian efforts to target Americans had intensified, with plots to kill U.S. citizens reaching “advanced stages” in the Middle East and other countries.

Adding to those warnings, the New York Times reported Saturday that two Iranian officials, including a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, acknowledged plans to target American diplomats and personnel in retaliation for renewed U.S. strikes.

Asked Sunday about the intelligence surrounding Iran, Trump said he had received differing reports but declined to elaborate on their findings.

“Two very different sets of intelligence reports. I have them both, but they’re very different,” Trump said.

He said some intelligence had been declassified while other material remained classified, without explaining how the assessments differed.

The intelligence warning coincided with heightened security measures at U.S. diplomatic facilities across the Middle East, including personnel withdrawals, evacuation preparations, and security alerts at American posts throughout the region.

Responding to the prospect of renewed American attacks, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned Sunday that Tehran would retaliate against any violation of its territory with a response beyond Washington’s expectations.

“We will not be intimidated,” Ghalibaf said, warning that Iran was prepared to deliver a response “beyond the enemy’s imagination” to any violation of its territory.

He added that threats of all-out war or assassination would not force Iran to retreat from its demands.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also warned Sunday that another American attack would fail to force Iran into concessions.

“They have already done so twice and have seen the results,” Araghchi said. “If they want to try again, they know they will achieve no different outcome.”

A day earlier, Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of Iran’s parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, issued a separate threat against Israel.

“A single miscalculation is all it takes: the occupied lands rendered uninhabitable in under an hour,” Azizi wrote Saturday, referring to Israel.

Iranian security officials have also threatened to attack undersea communications cables in the Persian Gulf if fighting resumes, raising the prospect of widespread disruptions to regional telecommunications and internet networks.

Even as Tehran threatens retaliation, Iranian officials continue to discuss negotiations while insisting that Washington first accept the regime’s conditions.

On Sunday, Abbas Gouzardi, a spokesman for Iran’s parliamentary speaker, said negotiations with Washington would remain “meaningless” unless the United States accepted seven conditions previously set by Tehran.

Trump has demanded a permanent agreement barring Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, while questioning if Tehran can be trusted to honor another deal.

The president had delivered a similar warning Friday in Fort Myers, Florida, raising the prospect of another round of the military campaign that devastated Iran’s forces and nuclear installations earlier this year.

“We may do another little Epic Fury,” Trump warned, referring to the U.S. military operation launched against Iran in February.

“Or they’ll agree. If they’re smart, they’ll just say, ‘Let’s get down to business,’” he continued. “I doubt they’ll do that because perhaps they are not smart.”

Despite the military preparations and his increasingly explicit warnings, Trump ruled out launching an attack on Sunday.

Asked by a reporter if the United States might strike Iran that day, Trump replied, “Would I tell you that?” before stating, “There will not be a strike today.”

Trump’s remarks left open the possibility of renewed military action, with U.S. commanders preparing strike options as the president weighs whether an agreement with Tehran is still possible — or whether to launch another round of attacks against the regime.