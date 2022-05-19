Lockheed Martin Near Naval Air Station Closed After Shooting

AWR Hawkins

The Lockheed Martin plant in White Settlement, Texas, was closed Thursday morning following a shooting incident at the gate, which is close to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base.

Federal officials have been called to assist after a device was found in the deceased individual’s vehicle.

FOX 4 reports that the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m., and the subsequent lockdown perimeter was expanded after a device was discovered in the deceased suspect’s vehicle.

NBC 5 notes that it is not yet clear what the deceased individual did that led to the shooting at the gate. White Settlement Chief of Police Christopher Cook suggested it’s possible that the person committed suicide.

