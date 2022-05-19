Lockheed Martin Near Naval Air Station Closed After Shooting

The Lockheed Martin plant in White Settlement, Texas, was closed Thursday morning following a shooting incident at the gate, which is close to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base.

Federal officials have been called to assist after a device was found in the deceased individual’s vehicle.

FOX 4 reports that the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m., and the subsequent lockdown perimeter was expanded after a device was discovered in the deceased suspect’s vehicle.

NBC 5 notes that it is not yet clear what the deceased individual did that led to the shooting at the gate. White Settlement Chief of Police Christopher Cook suggested it’s possible that the person committed suicide.

Update to incident at Lockheed Martin. @fortworthpd Bomb Technicians are on scene to evaluate a suspicious device inside the suspect car. Traffic is still diverted to Cherry Lane and Gate 2. @lakeworthpd @LWPD_CHIEF also assisting with traffic control. pic.twitter.com/iQ4yF0FTOj — Christopher Cook (@cooktx) May 19, 2022

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.