Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz was filmed choking out a man in New Orleans.

The former UFC star attended a boxing match at the XULA Convention Center to support his teammate, Chris Avila, in his fight against Paul Bamba, which he won.

The video of Diaz shows the fighter wrapping his arm around the man’s neck, which left the man unconscious:

One report suggested that Diaz choked out TikTok star Rodney Petersen, who looks similar to YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul, the brother of YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul.

Diaz and Jake Paul will fight this August.

The video does not explain what started the fight, but a woman in the video can be heard pleading for the two to “stop.”

UFC President Dana White reacted to the video, saying, “He knocked him out! Whoever that is he knocked him out. That guy’s head bounced like a f–king basketball.”

White added that Diaz is “going to get sued like a motherf–ker.”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor reacted to the video, saying, “Hahaha Nate on a rampage tonight! Let’s go Nate! Hahaha.”

Before the street-side fight, Diaz threw a water bottle at reality TV star and boxer Chase DeMoor.

“Nate Diaz decided to get mad and throw a prime bottle on me, that’s cute bro,” DeMoor wrote.

Nate Diaz decided to get mad and throw a prime bottle on me, that’s cute bro 😂 @NateDiaz209 just next time don’t run. And stop spending your nights in the club trying to use your dried up MMA career to pull college girls while you’re out in New Orleans — Chase DeMoor (@ChaseDeMoor) April 22, 2023

He added, “Just next time don’t run. And stop spending your nights in the club trying to use your dried up MMA career to pull college girls while you’re out in New Orleans.”

