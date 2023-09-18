Cyber Attack on Clorox Causes Product Availability Issues

A cyber security attack on the Clorox Company last month is reportedly causing product availability issues and an impact on its first-quarter earnings.

The attack on has caused order processing delays and an elevated level of Clorox product outages, Fox Business reported.

In a regulatory filing, the company disclosed that the unauthorized activity damaged portions of its information technology infrastructure, causing “widespread disruptions” to its operations.

Clorox discovered the attack on August 14 and “took immediate steps to stop and remediate the activity, including taking certain systems offline.”

Now the company is placing orders manually “at a reduced rate of operations.”

“It is premature for the company to determine longer-term impact, including fiscal year outlook, given the ongoing recovery,” Clorox said.

MGM and Caesars Entertainment were reportedly hit with cyber attacks around the same time period.