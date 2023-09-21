Two Dead, 42 Hurt in New York Bus Crash Carrying Students

A charter bus in New York carrying students from Long Island to band camp overturned on Thursday, killing two while leaving another 42 injured.

Officials say the crash occurred on Interstate 84 just outside of “Middletown in Orange County at 1:12 p.m.,” according to PIX11.

“It was one of six buses carrying students from Farmingdale High School to a band camp in Greeley, in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to the school district,” noted the outlet. “Five students were hospitalized in critical condition after the crash, officials said.”

The two people who died in the crash were later identified as 43-year-old Gina Pellettiere and 77-year-old Beatrice Ferrari. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) spoke out about the crash, saying that a faulty tire likely contributed to it.

“Imagine the fear, the screams and the aftermath when these high school students – many of them freshmen – were surrounded by this chaos,” Hochul said.

“I have been briefed on the tragedy in Orange County where a bus filled with high school students was involved in an accident, leading to injuries and one fatality,” added Hochul. “We are grateful for the first responders whose speedy action saved lives and we will continue to support them however necessary. Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation.”

Hochul called it a “day of terror.”

“Certainly, there are families grieving today,” she said. “We have families, we have a school, a school district, a county and indeed an entire state that is grieving at this time.”

Injured students were sent to the SUNY Orange campus where they were reunited with their parents.

Bruce Blakeman, the executive of Nassau County, called the incident a tragedy.

“What started out as an incredibly beautiful day in New York State … they had a weekend plan of fun … unfortunately the day ended in tragedy for so many,” Blakeman said. “Our hearts go out to all of the families of Farmingdale High School.”

BREAKING: New York State Police confirm that one person has died in the Orange County, NY bus crash.@aaronkatersky reports after a bus carrying high school students crashed while en route to band camp in Pennsylvania, the school district said. pic.twitter.com/JGXc8GZXQd — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) September 21, 2023

