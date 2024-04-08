Report: Animals at Dallas Zoo Screech, Run for Cover During Solar Eclipse

Animals at a Dallas zoo reportedly went berserk on Monday due to the total solar eclipse, with some running for cover while shrieking as the sky went dark.

“At the Dallas Zoo, giraffes, zebras and ostriches shrieked, squawked and ran for cover as the clouds grew darker,” the Daily Mail reported.

WATCH — Even the animals at the Dallas Zoo got to experience the total solar eclipse! More: https://t.co/kjRyaXnky6 pic.twitter.com/yygOb77gSH — 6 News WOWT (@WOWT6News) April 8, 2024

“We never know how our animals are going to react because they are wild,” said Ann Knutson, a zoological manager of birds at the Dallas Zoo, told the Dallas Morning News.

As the sky went dark, gorillas and giraffes were seen running to their indoor habitats while birds headed to their evening nests and suddenly “grew quiet.” Zebras and ostriches huddled among themselves.

“Thousands of people flocked to the zoo on Monday, eager to experience the total solar eclipse at the home of more than 2,000 animals, or 400 species,” reported the Dallas Morning News.

Lisa Van Slet, the associate curator of mammals, said most of the animals had never experienced an eclipse before.

CNN's Ed Lavandera was in the path of totality today, watching the eclipse from the Dallas Zoo. He joins Anderson to talk about what the animals did when the day went dark in the middle of the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/n8EHcWVain — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) April 9, 2024

