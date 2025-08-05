Homeless Man Rescues Young Girl with Autism from Busy Street

A homeless man intervened and rescued a 6-year-old girl with autism from a busy road in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Faith Roberts — a mother of four special needs children, including a 6-year-old girl and 7-year-old triplets — was moving from an apartment to a house with her family when her daughter Honeretta ran off, WOWT reported on Monday.

“She elopes and she thinks it’s funny. It becomes a game of chase,” Roberts said.

Roberts’ mother Tynetta Johnson was helping her family move when Honeretta took off. Johnson told the outlet her granddaughter made it to Main Street Bridge, a busy street near water and a bridge.

“In my mind, there’s water over here, there’s a bridge over here, there’s a busy street over here, and as I’m running, she’s got a half block lead over me,” Johnson said.

Johnson cried for help as she chased after Honeretta — then she saw a man run into the street and stop traffic to rescue her granddaughter. Johnson told the outlet then man “didn’t think about himself. He thought about her.”

Roberts praised the man, later identified as Weldon Tucker, for “selflessly risk[ing] his life.” Roberts said she tried to repay Tucker for his good deed, but he would not accept any money.

“He was just like, ‘Happy to help. Happy I was there.’ And I’m like, ‘Let me pay you, let me do something,’ and he was like, ‘No, I don’t want anything. I was just happy to help,’” Roberts said.

Roberts learned that Tucker is currently homeless and is receiving assistance from local community shelters, according to the report. The family said they do not think Tucker understands how much his heroic actions mean to them.

“I just do my best, and I hope, I hope in anybody’s situation like that somebody would do the same,” Tucker told the outlet.