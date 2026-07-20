Five People Die Trying to Save Struggling Swimmer on Ohio River

Tragedy struck Ohio this past weekend when five people died trying to save a struggling swimmer in the Scioto River.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the group visited the river in Powell, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus. One person reportedly jumped into the water for a swim and began to struggle, leading to a ripple effect that culminated in a terrible tragedy as the others jumped in to help.

“A motorist called 911 after spotting a frightened child with the group who was running along a nearby road to seek help,” reported the Associated Press (AP). “Rescue crews searching the water later Sunday found two women who were pronounced dead at a hospital.”

Bodies of three men were later found in the river on Monday, according to Delaware County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Tracy Whited.

“The river was running high and fast on Sunday, according to data from a U.S. Geological Survey water gauge at the nearby dam,” added the AP. “The data shows the water was flowing at a rate of about 350 cubic feet (10 cubic meters) per second on Sunday — more than a fourfold increase over a three-day span, and more than double the average rate.”

The children who ran for help after the incident have been placed in protective care, including one under the age of ten. Delaware County Sheriff Jeffrey Balzer advised people to be aware of the river conditions before jumping in for a swim.

“Know your skill level before you get in the water. Are you a confident swimmer?” Balzer said. “Make sure you have other people around in case something goes wrong to notify someone.”

The tragedy comes just four days after a fire captain died along with his wife and three sons during a flash flood while hiking through canyons in southern Utah last Friday. Only their daughter survived.