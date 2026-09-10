Rep. Ilhan Omar Refuses to Comment on Police Raid of Home Her Son Shares with Felon Roommate

Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) refused to comment on the police raid of the home her son shares with a convicted felon.

“Minneapolis police officers found while carrying out a search warrant on August 25 multiple weapons and ammunition in the shared home of Omar’s son, Adnan Hirsi, 20, and his roommate Abdulrahman Abdi, 22,” Fox News reported. “The warrant was obtained after Abdi was pulled over in a routine traffic stop and was found to have no driver’s license or proof of insurance.”

Abdi was released and his car was impounded. However, police later found a firearm, which is illegal for Abdi to have as a convicted felon. As a result, police raided the home Omar’s son shares with Abdi, per the report.

Omar’s son was not arrested and is not accused of any crime, and neither is Omar, although the incident has raised concerns over her son’s ties to Abdi.

“What do you know about the situation, why it happened in the first place?” report Nicholas Ballasy asked Omar as she walked through the halls of Capitol Hill.

Omar, who supports chipping away at Americans’ Second Amendment rights, refused to answer and kept walking as Ballasy continued to question her.

“Are you going to advise your son to move from his place? Away from that situation? We were just wondering what you thought about the whole thing,” he asked her.

Omar’s office did not immediately respond to the outlet’s request for comment.

Abdi was released a day after he was arrested. He is facing a weapons charge.

He has been arrested ten times before and was convicted of a felony speeding charge in 2024 for driving more than 100 miles per hour, according to the report.