Ilhan Omar: We Need ‘Federal Legislation’ on Guns — ‘Partisanship Is Not Saving Our Children’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Congress needed to work together for “federal legislation” to stop mass shootings like the one in Minnesota.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “You said after the shooting that you’re committed to, ‘Doing everything I can to stop these tragedies from occurring ever again.’ I think the question that everyone has watching tonight is how?”

Omar said, “I mean, that is a question that we’ve asked ourselves when Columbine happened back when I was in high school. We’ve asked ourselves that question when we saw little babies being slaughtered in Sandy Hook. We continue to ask ourselves that question. What I can tell you is that we collectively have a solution. We know that when we allow as a country, for guns to be accessible to to people in the easy way that it is in the United States, we continue to have these kind of tragedies.”

She added, “We have to remember why federal legislation is important because we do live in the United States of America. We are interconnected. And so constantly having you know, these conversations on a local level or state level and not having them on a national level creates loopholes for people who are deranged to explore. And so I am calling on my colleagues when we come back into Congress for us to put our differences aside, for us to recognize that partisanship is not saving our children and, you know, we are uniquely finding ourselves in this danger as a country here in the United States. So we uniquely need to figure out a way to resolve this, this issue and come to a common sense way of solving this.”

