Exclusive — Seamus Bruner: ‘Controligarchs’ Making Money Off Aborting Babies to Achieve Population Control

“Controligarchs” are making money off aborting babies to achieve population control, Seamus Bruner, author of Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life, explained during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Bruner spoke about the “the good club” of so-called philanthropists — individuals like Bill Gates, David Rockefeller, George Soros, Ted Turner, Michael Bloomberg, Warren Buffett, Oprah Winfrey, and the heads of major corporations like Cisco, Blackstone Group, and Tiger Management — who met in May 2009 to set the stage for their next collective agenda: Overpopulation. Bruner explained:

They’ve just gotten Barack Obama, elected president, you know, all the people there are big Obama supporters. And so they want to have this meeting to say, ‘You know, we’re are some of the biggest philanthropists in the world. How can we sort of band together, pool our resources, and address what we agree in this meeting is the biggest crisis facing humanity?’ … Bill Gates basically says it’s overpopulation. And they say, ‘Oh, yes, we agree.’ And so you go look at the headlines, and the Wall Street Journal covered it. Some British press covered it, and this billionaire, ‘good club’ seeks to curb overpopulation. And, you know, we can debate — I mean, not you and I here on the show — but scientists can debate whether the earth is overpopulated or not.

“I happen to think it isn’t, just because I’ve flown across the country and across the world, it’s pretty wide open,” Bruner continued, explaining how these “Controligarchs” use the agendas, under the pretense of the greater good, to ultimately gain more power and control over the masses. And leftists, such as Greta Thunberg and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), help advance their ultimate goal by promoting propaganda to “save” the planet.

But it goes far beyond climate change initiatives alone. They are also attempting to overtake the farming industry and health care industry, while using abortion as another tool. The Rockefellers, for example, had an abortion pill company, which they essentially used to help achieve their goal of population control.

“And that company made money for George Soros and for Warren Buffett, and so they’re really putting their anti-human overpopulation-is-a-problem rhetoric, they’re turning it into literal — an abortion industry where they’re making money,” host Alex Marlow said.

“They’re not joking around here. … They see overpopulation as the problem. So what are they doing? They’re getting into the abortion industry,” Marlow added.

“[If] you go far enough back, and it, all of this, the reason I went this far back is because it all has deadly implications for today. And in the future, especially, I mean, because these guys are moving towards transhumanism,” Bruner warned.

“They really don’t think we need this many humans. I mean, Yuval Noah Harari over at the World Economic Forum. You probably haven’t … you may have seen some clips. You haven’t seen all the clips of him,” he said.

Bruner emphasized that abortion has “always” been about curbing population growth.

“You go far enough back Margaret Sanger? I mean, it is actually you know, most people know about the eugenics and racist– I mean, there’s debates right now about should we just abort Down Syndrome people in two weeks. So there’s still some eugenics type debates going on today. But you go far enough back in [sic] Margaret Sanger, it was too many people. the Rockefellers, it was too many people. And so let’s go ahead to get birth control in the hands of as many people as we can, and those who don’t take birth control, we can abort the resulting pregnancy,” he said, describing the objectives of the “Controligarchs.”

“And then, like with … the pharmaceuticals and profiting from it, that’s just kind of gross,” Bruner said, adding, “abortion causes pain, so they’re literally profiting from pain.”

Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, Their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life is available now in hardcover, e-book, and audiobook.

