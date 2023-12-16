MAGA Inc. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt: Biden Impeachment Inquiry ‘Welcomed News’

The Biden impeachment inquiry is “welcomed news,” MAGA Inc. spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday following the House of Representatives’ formal vote to begin an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The inquiry, which began under former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) leadership, has been continued by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). Every Republican in the House voted for it, and every Democrat voted against it.

“I think this impeachment inquiry is welcomed news for the American people,” Leavitt said, lauding the House GOP Oversight Committee and Judiciary Committee for doing an “outstanding job on revealing the evidence, slowly but surely, regarding not only Hunter Biden’s business dealings, but how Joe Biden has been explicitly involved in those business dealings as well.”

“We need accountability and truth,” she said.

“The facts are that when Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he was using his influence in that position to gain millions of dollars for not only he and his son — his crackhead son who he was using as his bag man — but his brother, his sister in law, his nieces and nephews, and there’s mountains of evidence to move forward,” she said, adding, “Now with this impeachment inquiry, you have text messages between Hunter and his business associates. You have photographs of Joe Biden golfing and dining with Hunter’s business partners. You have bank wires, and the fact that you have 20 LLCs that were formed by Hunter Biden, in the Biden family, when Joe Biden was vice president.”

LISTEN:

She pointed to the great irony of Democrats continually going after Trump, who actually built a “legitimate” business.

“If you’re doing a legitimate business, like the Trump Organization, mind you, which the irony that they are going after Donald Trump, who has built a legitimate real estate empire for decades and has tangible assets — built golf courses from Los Angeles to South Korea — but they’re going after him is just ridiculous. But the Democrats are masters of projection, so they’re pointing the finger at Donald Trump when the real fraud and the real corruption is with the Biden family,” she said.

“It is the greatest political scandal in history, what they have pulled off for decades,” she said, describing Hunter Biden’s press conference as “catastrophic.”

“Hunter Biden doubled down once again on Joe Biden’s lie that he, that Biden, Joe Biden, was not financially involved in Hunter’s business dealings,” she said. “That is provably false. It’s up to House Republicans to make that case to the American people.”

“But both Hunter and Joe need to be held accountable,” she added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.