Americans must get out and vote and grab as many of their friends as possible and get them to follow suit, former President Donald Trump said during a SiriusXM Patriot Channel special on Saturday with Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, deeming this the most important thing anyone can do leading up to the pivotal election.

“The biggest thing we want is for them to get out and vote. If they want, vote early. I mean, I feel both ways about it. A lot of people say vote early. The main thing is to vote,” Trump said. “Whether it’s early or whether it’s on Election Day. But the big thing is you got to get out and vote.”

“And the best thing they could do is get ten of their friends, or two of their friends, or as many as they can get, down to vote. We can’t take a chance on losing the country,” the former president continued.

“The Border Patrol gave me the strongest endorsement you’ve ever seen. You know that Border Patrol is a big deal because, again, I believe that immigration and the border is the biggest problem. I think that inflation and a horrible job they’ve done in the economy horrible. I mean, we lost last month, 50,000 manufacturing jobs. We’re losing jobs at a level — we’re not going to have any manufacturing by the time these people get finished. And she [Vice President Kamala Harris] has no idea. She wants to raise taxes for everybody. We’re going to have everybody either out of a job or leaving the country,” Trump warned.

“The companies are all going to leave the country because, you know, our taxing policy, whereas with me, they’re coming back in. So the biggest thing you can do is get out and vote and spread the word, because we’re going to make America great again, greater than ever before. And I hope they can watch my rally. It will be on the various stations, but watch it,” Trump continued, referencing his rally in Pennsylvania and reminding listeners if the intensity of his work schedule, as he has had no days off.

“So in 52 days I’ve been I haven’t taken a day off … and I don’t anticipate a day off, and we’re, I think we’re really doing a great job. But most importantly … it’s not the work. It is the work, to an extent, but not really the work. It’s the message: We have the best policy,” Trump said to voters.

“It’s cutting your taxes. It’s cutting regulations so that companies can breathe and hire a lot of people. All of these messages, right to try, you know, right to try with getting people medicines and things,” he said, also noting that his administration takes care of veterans.

“One other thing I would like to say is that four years ago, we were respected all over the world. We wouldn’t have had Ukraine. We wouldn’t have had October 7 with Israel. We wouldn’t have had any of these things that we have right now. We wouldn’t have had inflation. It was all caused by the stupid energy problems. And we’re going to bring that back,” Trump said, promising to bring energy costs down.

“From the time I get there, your energy will be reduced your bills by 50 percent because we have more liquid gold than anybody, any other nation — Saudi Arabia, Russia included, we have more than anybody,” Trump said, explaining that it will have a widespread effect, bringing down the cost of everything else such as groceries.

“It’s going to bring it down at levels that people are going to be surprised. So we’re going to do a real job, and we’re going to do something where we’re a country that’s respected again,” Trump vowed, noting that Vice President Kamala Harris’s real policies were seen when she was running against President Joe Biden in the 2020 primary.

“Her real policies are when she was campaigning, and she was campaigning against Biden, and she lost. She came in last. She was the first one to drop out with 22 people running. That’s the real Kamala, and she was a radical left lunatic, and now she’s trying to pretend she’s MAGA. That’s not working,” he said, circling back to his main point that everyone must get out and vote.

“Most important is get out and vote, and bring some people with you. You have a lot of people that would vote if somebody asked them. We got to get them off that couch, right? We have to take the potato chips away from them, and we have to get them off the couch, Matt, all of us included, right?” Trump added.