President Donald Trump is delivering to help the “everyday American,” Joe Lavorgna, counselor to Secretary Scott Bessent at the U.S. Department of Treasury, said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

“Talk to us about who are seeing wage increases, and what that means,” host Matthew Boyle said. “When you say blue collar wage boom, who are they? Who’s getting more money? Why are they getting more money?”

“So the blue-collar wage boom are what technically in the BLS, Bureau of Labor Statistics’, nomenclature are the non-supervisory production workers, and in simple terms, they would be carpenters, plumbers, electricians, nursing assistants,” Lavorgna explained, adding that they are also assembly line workers and people who are “literally punching a time clock, coming in, working extraordinarily hard, standing on their feet oftentimes, and producing the goods and services that people want.”

“They are not the professional and managerial class. And what we’ve seen, as we did see from President Trump’s first term, essentially, is record growth in real wages,” he revealed. “So if you look at the first eight months of the year, real wages for these non-supervisory production workers, colloquially known as blue-collar workers — which they are — are up about 1.2 percent.”

Lavorgna explained that the figure reflects the “fastest eight month reading in the last history, the last 60 years.”

“If you go back to how first-term presidents have performed in their you know, in their presidency, the only administration — because, again, this is so historical, unique, President Trump returning to office — the only time we had almost as fast growth was President Trump’s first eight months,” he explained.

LISTEN:

“So this is how President Trump is delivering on his message to help the everyday American — the American who doesn’t have a whole lot of stock options or getting paid all these fancy bonuses and things of that sort. These are people who desperately need higher living standards, who have disproportionately suffered, and that’s who the President really wants to help,” he said.

“[As] Secretary Bessent says so eloquently … it’s Main Street’s turn. Wall Street has done great, but it’s Main Street’s turn,” he added.

