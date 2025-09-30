Exclusive — Rep. Chip Roy: Democrats Shutting Down Government to Shift Focus onto Health Care

Democrats are shutting down the government, in part, because they want to get on offense on health care — one of the only issues they believe they can win, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater pointed out that there is no way Democrat leaders actually thought Republicans would go along with their increases and expansions to prevent a government shutdown.

“So they must think that they have the upper hand with the American people, that the Democrats have the hearts and minds of the American people, and they’ll come ahead in a government shutdown. What makes them think that?” he asked.

“Let me take a step back. They know that they’re actually losing the overall argument right now on almost every issue,” Roy explained, from restoring the military to removing criminal illegal aliens.

“They don’t have anything that they can currently fight on. President Trump, the current Republican Congress, we’re moving the needle in the right direction. We’re pushing back on their crazy agenda. We’re securing the border, stopping most of the flow. We’re removing illegal aliens… We are trying to restore military. We’re fighting the woke agenda. I can keep going. I’m not going to go down the whole list, because your question, and just get to the heart of it is, they’re scrambling to find a message to get an offense on,” the congressman revealed.

Because of that, Democrats are going out and looking at polling and seeing that their strongest message is to get back to health care.

“If Republicans are on offense on health care — the Republicans typically and traditionally are on defense. So they want to do that. They want to go on offense on health care. So that’s why they want to flip the message. They want to try to fake a… shut down fight over this so they can get on offense on health care,” he said.

“I want to stay on offense on health care myself, because I actually believe we have a much better message. But that’s why they want to do it,” Roy added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.