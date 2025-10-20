An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid in Oklahoma — cracking down on illegal immigrant truckers — resulted in the arrest of dozens of illegal aliens who had “no name given” on their licenses and did not speak English, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater mentioned the ICE raid completed in the senator’s state of Oklahoma, resulting in the arrest of dozens of illegal immigrants. Mullin said he was “very involved” with it alongside Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as well as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

“Because this was a joint process with the Highway Patrol, very close to these guys, all of them. So this was in the works for quite some time. This all started because of a certain truck stop where … some interesting information had come in from other trucking companies,” he said. This was set up right off of I-40 coming from and from New Mexico into Oklahoma.”

“In the first three hours, there were 17 semis — first three hours — there were 17 semis that were pulled,” he said, noting that the drivers could not speak English.

“And their driver’s license were either given out of — their CDL license — were either given out in New York or California, and under the name, all of them said ‘no name given,'” he said. “So it had a picture of a driver’s license and their name was no name given. Every one of them, New York, Oakland and California were exactly the same. They couldn’t speak English, and we arrested 70 illegals. That was the first day.”

“We had to stop because we didn’t have a big enough impound yard or enough semi wreckers to be able to pull the trucks off the road. …This was on a Wednesday. On Thursday, we did it again. We doubled that number. We were better prepared. We doubled that number on illegals and on semis. On Friday, when we set up again the trucking, the trucks were gone. They all rerouted around Oklahoma,” he revealed.

Mullin said everyone was “blown away by the amount of semis that were out there, and these guys can’t speak English.”

“How in the world are they driving on the roads? How are they delivering when they can’t read, and if they can’t read, they probably can’t write in English. And there’s no there’s no name. It literally says no name given. But since there’s no name given, they don’t have medical papers. … And these individuals, they’re driving, and they don’t have any medical records … They’re not running electronic devices, electronic log devices, and so they’re completely 100 percent illegal and are driving coast to coast, and there’s no background on them,” the senator said.

“It’s absolutely scary when you see this on our interstates across the country. So, DHS and the department of transportation partnered,” he said, calling on other states to do this.

“You got to realize that these guys are driving across your state, and there’s no background check, and we don’t even know. We can’t even tell that they actually went to school to learn to drive a truck or not,” he added.

