Girl Straddled by Drag Performer at Community College Event

A high school girl was straddled and given a lap dance by a drag performer at a North Carolina community college.

Children as young as 14 were reportedly invited to Forsyth Technical Community College’s LGBTQ Pride Festival, which featured the highly sexual drag performance.

In a viral video captured from the event, the drag performer can be seen straddling a young girl while facing her and continuing to dance as she sits in a chair in front of a crowd at an on-campus restaurant.

The school reportedly confirmed that all ages were permitted to attend the event. The school’s chief officer of student success and strategic innovation, Paula Dibley, explained in a statement that “Pride Fest is produced by the Pride Club, which is a student-led organization,” she said. “All events on campus are entirely voluntary.”

“Parents of children under 18 were not notified of this event in advance,” Dibley also stated.

“We have been in close contact with our early college school leadership and are talking with both leaders and parents about how we can revise campus policies and procedures regarding early and middle college students’ attendance at campus events,” she also noted.

Promotional materials for the festival featured pictures of drag queens and advertised that the event would include a “drag performance,” as well as “free food, drinks, music, and activities.”

A program of the Forsyth County Health Department called Prevent Ongoing Spread of STIs Everywhere (POSSE) was in attendance but distanced themselves from the drag performance. Forsyth Public Health Director Joshua Swift issued a statement, remarking:

“Our staff was aware that there would be drag performances but was not involved with planning the event and had no information regarding the age of the attendees,” he continued. “We spent $58 on supplies from the department’s operational budget which is funded locally and in-part by the State of North Carolina. We do not condone the actions that allegedly took place during the event.”

