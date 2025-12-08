Lefty Fashionistas Declare White Not Woke as 2026 Pantone Color of the Year

The world of women’s clothing continues to trigger woke fashionistas, this time, women who are melting down over experts naming a shade of “white” the color of the year.

The Pantone Color Institute announced last week that its color of the year for 2026 is “Cloud Dancer,” a basic shade that the company stated “brings calm, clarity, and creative breath in a noisy world.”

But as the New York Post and others reported, woke white women were having none of it, with some crying out in social media that the choice is proof that the “whitewashing of America has gone too far.”

They also accused the company of race-baiting following the debut of actress Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle “good jeans” campaign.

“The optics of this? Not good. Not good Pantone,” posted one woman on X. “In the year of Alligator Alcatraz and Sydney Sweeney and her ‘good American Eagle genes’ is this really the way you want to go?”

“Let’s be honest, whiteness is being weaponized everywhere right now. It’s in our politics, our media, our police forces, our borders. Instead of reading the room, Pantone basically branded it a lifestyle,” one woman posted on TikTok, according to the Post.

“It’s not just out of touch, it’s symbolic,” she continued. “It’s a reminder of who still controls the narrative. They are openly mocking us, choosing purity white as the cultural color of the year while the rest of us are screaming for humanity.”

Experts at the color institute have been naming a “color of the year” since 1999.

The selection process is driven by “the color/colors that are bubbling up across design and tying this to the zeitgeist,” a company spokesperson said. “The emotional resonance inherent in the color is key to the selection process.”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.