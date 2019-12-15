Weak 15: Thousands of Empty Seats Going into the Home Stretch

Empty Seats
With only two more games left in the regular season, the NFL is still seeing thousands of empty seats all across the nation as Week 15 winds down.

At press time, the game was not quite over as the Minnesota Vikings visited Dignity Health Sports Park to play the Los Angeles Chargers, but some felt the fans were simply uninterested in turning out:

Another fan wondered why no one came out to Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Denver Broncos 23-3:

The Washington Redskins lost by ten to the Philadelphia Eagles 37-27, but fans seemed very concerned about the empty seats at FedEx Field:

MetLife Stadium gave the New York Giants the home field advantage for a 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins, but many thought there were too many empty seats to watch over the game:

On the other hand, the home field advantage sure didn’t help the Cincinnati Bengals who lost 34 to 13 to the visiting New England Patriots. Fans, though, maybe had some Christmas shopping to do:

The Carolina Panthers welcomed the Seattle Seahawks to Bank of America Stadium, and lost 30-24, but there were many who commented on the lack of support for the home team:

Finally, the Detroit Lions also found no luck at home when the Tampa Bat Buccaneers came to Ford Field to beat the Lions 38-17. But a lot of fans wondered if more empty seats were invited than fans:

