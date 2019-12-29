Lions’ Marvin Jones Jr. Says His Infant Son Has Died

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. revealed that his 6-month-old son, Marlo, died on Friday of an undisclosed cause.

Jones announced the passing of the child on his Instagram account, according to the New York Post.

“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo,” Jones wrote on Saturday. “It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son “Marlito” has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you.

“We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too),” the player added. “We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings.”

The team also issued a condolences message on the player’s loss.

“The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time,” the team’s statement reads. “Marvin and Jazmyn embody the tru meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support.”

This year, after posting that he found it hard to find changing areas for infants, Jones partnered with Pampers to help install 5,000 changing tables in public restrooms in the U.S. and Canada.

On Thanksgiving, he and his children read letters to each other for a Fox sports segment.

The 29-year-old wide receiver is currently on the injured reserve list and will sit out of the game with the Packers on Sunday.

