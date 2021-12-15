SURVEY: NBA Vets Snub LeBron for ‘Best Player,’ Choose Kevin Durant

NBA star and hardcore left-wing activist LeBron James has lost the “best player” spot to Kevin Durant in a new survey of ex-NBA players.

The Athletic surveyed 118 former NBA players and asked them who they thought were the best players and coaches, what players are future stars, and what teams are the best for the 2021 season.

Unfortunately for the left-wing James, he only pulled in second, losing by more than ten points to Brooklyn Nets star Durant. Only 31.6 percent of ex-players voted for LeBron, while Durant, who earned a whopping 44.4 percent, rose to the top spot.

The other three of the top five were very far back in the pack, with Giannis Antetokounmpo gaining only 13.6 percent of the vote, followed by Steph Curry at 3.5 percent, and in fifth place, Joel Embid at a mere 1.8 percent.

Tell us: Who is the best current player in the NBA? 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/SXdMpISi1k — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 15, 2021

One former NBA player even insisted that Durant has been better than James for the last five years:

44.4% of former players surveyed said that KD is the best player in the NBA. Agree? Players weigh in on LeBron, Popovich and the current state of the league. ✍️ @sam_amick & @JoshuaBRobbins: https://t.co/OPq0OSICLm pic.twitter.com/OOilh45GIn — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 15, 2021

The 36-year-old James’ age is becoming a concern among some sports reporters. The issue arose in a recent Sports Illustrated article in which James was said to be “showing worrying signs of age-related decline.”

James didn’t help the conversation much in March when he noted that he was “never going to be healthy again.”

One has to wonder how long it will be until James retires from the league to take up his activism full time?

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.