WATCH: 76ers Fan Ejected After Reportedly Calling Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony ‘Boy’

A 76ers fan was ejected from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia after being accused of calling Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony a”boy” during Thursday evening’s game.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Anthony was seen lurching toward the stands and being held back by a ref.

According to Yahoo Sports reporter Chris Haynes, the player was set off after a fan was heard repeatedly calling Anthony “boy.”

Sixers fan that was ejected for taunting Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony kept calling him a “boy” and yelling “get in the corner boy” and “keeping shooting boy,” league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 28, 2022

After the 76ers beat the Lakers 105-87, Anthony addressed the incident saying, “some things were said,” according to ESPN.

“Unacceptable,” Anthony continued. “I’m cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash, cheering for their team, booing the other team, I’m all for that. But when you cross certain lines, as a man, you just, that’s what you’re going to see. That’s what you’re going to get, as you saw there.”

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel insisted that there have to be higher standards for fan comportment.

“Unacceptable language and unacceptable behavior by fans is the simplest way to put it,” Vogel said after the game. “There’s got to be a higher standard. And hopefully, that’s handled the right way.”

There have been other incidents between fans and players in the NBA. Not long ago, LeBron James was caught up in the drama when he complained to officials about a pair of fans trash-talking from the sidelines.

In November, James was called a courtside Karen for having two young fans ejected during a game between his Lakers and the Indianapolis Pacers.

A year ago, Isaiah Thomas was fined by the league after he confronted a fan who Thomas said was hurling profanities at him during a game between the Wizards and the 76ers.

