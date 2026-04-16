Unemployment Claims See Biggest Weeklong Drop Since February

Unemployment benefit applications saw the biggest one-week drop since February from Easter Sunday to April 11, signaling that layoffs remain limited.

New U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) data revealed that the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial unemployment insurance claims was 207,000, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week’s revised level.

“The previous week’s level was revised down by 1,000 from 219,000 to 218,000,” the report stated. “The 4-week moving average was 209,750, an increase of 500 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised down by 250 from 209,500 to 209,250.”

The DOL report underscores other recent data that indicate that the volatile job market may be smoothing out, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) stating on April 3 that nonfarm payrolls rose 178,000 last month, the most since the end of 2024, and a higher figure than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s April 2026 Beige Book survey of regional businesses on current economic conditions from around the country also found that most districts described labor demand as “stable,” and reported minimal layoffs.

“Despite some week-to-week volatility, jobless claims continue to signal a stable labor market,” Bloomberg economist Eliza Winger said.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.