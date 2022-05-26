Steve Kerr, Brady Campaign Using Uvalde Attack to Raise Political Funds

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is partnered with the Brady Campaign and using the heinous Uvalde, Texas, attack to raise money for political ends.

Kerr and the Brady Campaign are working together to raise money to use against “NRA-backed politicians,” Outkick reported Thursday.

A video related to the fundraising effort is posted on the Brady Campaign website:

The video feels somewhat dated, but is made contemporary by the text the Brady Campaign affixed beneath it on their website.

That text says:

Our nation is reeling from the massacre at a Texas elementary school. But this much we know: We cannot let the tragedy that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas, happen again. Brady set an ambitious emergency-response goal of $50,000 so we can get to work immediately and demand life-saving legislation like an assault weapons ban and expanded background checks.

The U.S. had an “assault weapons” ban at the federal level 1994-2004. Breitbart News noted that the Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice released a study on it showing the ban’s impact on crime was negligible at best.

The Washington Times quoted University of Pennsylvania professor Christopher Koper, author of the NIJ report, saying, “We cannot clearly credit the ban with any of the nation’s recent drop in gun violence. And, indeed, there has been no discernible reduction in the lethality and injuriousness of gun violence.”

Also, the U.S. has required background checks on every retail gun sale since 1998. This means every gun purchase from a Federal Firearms License holder (FFL) requires a background check.

Los Angles Times legal affairs columnist Harry Litman pointed out that the Uvalde attacker bought his rifles “from a FFL on his recent 18th birthday.”

