Texas-Built Staccato C: A Compact 1911 with Full-Size Accuracy

The Staccato 2011 C is a compact, single-stack 1911 handgun that is chambered in 9mm and shoots with the accuracy one expects from a full-size pistol.

It must be noted that all Staccato pistols are made in Texas, USA, and every one of them delivers accuracy that makes poor shooters look good and good shooters look great.

When a great shooter picks up a Staccato pistol, he looks superb.

Breitbart News toured Staccato’s Georgetown, TX, factory in December 2021, to observe American-made excellence through and through.

The pistol’s parts were machined in their early stages, then passed to craftsmen and craftswomen who literally hand-fit, hand-polished, and hand-honed various parts for a one-of-a-kind fit on every pistol. Every slide is cut to match the specific width of a particular frame, which means no two Staccato pistols are exactly alike.

It is from such precision that the Staccato C arises, compact enough for everyday carry while delivering accuracy one might only expect in a full-size or compensated 1911 handgun.

The Staccato C is pure 1911, with ambidextrous safety levers, 8+1 magazine capacity, a four-pound trigger that breaks perfectly, and a fiber optic front sight that jumps out at the shooter when he raises the pistol on target. The C is also an optics-ready pistol that can easily be coupled with a Sig Sauer Romero Zero sight.

The Staccato C has a 3.9″ barrel and rarely delivers a miss on steel targets.

We carried our Staccato C both concealed and open in various climates — Arizona, Florida, Indiana, New Mexico, and Texas — in a DeSantis Speed Scabbard OWB holster. It is a holster/pistol combo that is perfect for all-day carry.

One last point — the texturing on the Staccato C’s grip is reassuring. It gives the pistol a meaty feel that locks into the concealed carrier’s hand.

Made in Texas and built by craftsmen and craftswomen, all of whom are focused on excellence, the Staccato C is great self-defense pistol.

