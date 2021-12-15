Staccato 2011: Committed to American-Made Excellence

Breitbart News had the opportunity to tour Staccato 2011 headquarters in Georgetown, Texas, last week and the take away was undeniable: American-made excellence through and through.

At the outset it should be noted that Staccato 2011 firearms are some of the highest quality pistols on the market. The tolerances on the guns are kept so close and consistent that pistol after pistol delivers incredible accuracy and flawless reliability.

We shot their Staccato 2011 XC at targets 50 yards away while a 20-25 mph crosswind, and much stronger gusts, blew relentlessly.

Even in those conditions, at that distance, the Staccato 2011 XC found its mark:

So how does Staccato 2011 do it?

How do they consistently produce pistols of such quality; pistols that deliver such accuracy?

Those were the questions on our minds as we walked between rows of machinery and saw all the cutting edge technology behind the pistols. Company CEO Nate Horvath was there with us, explaining what each machine did, noting the advancements of this process over that process, and explaining what Staccato 2011 gains from one technological advancement after another.

Nate noted that Staccato 2011 tries to buy all materials in Texas from Texas-based companies. If there are materials that require going outside of Texas the company always buys American. The upshot of all of it being that every piece of material in every Staccato 2011 either originated in Texas or in one of the the 49 states.

American-made through and through. (In fact, Staccato 2011 is so pro-America that even their coffee cups are stamped “Made in USA.”)

So we saw advanced technology, we talked about how close they keep tolerances on the guns, we heard machines cutting and buzzing in the background throughout the tour, we saw Nate’s passion for Texas and the USA, and then came the big reveal; the moment where it all came together and we understood how Staccato 2011 does it.

That moment was when we met Keith and Robert, and D. and Anna,, and Chris and Matt, and so many other proud Staccato employees, many of whom are doing work that no machine will ever be able to do.

We watched as they held each individual slide in the air, inspecting it from all angles, smoothing a sharp edge here or perfecting a cut there. We watched as they cut certain features into the pistols by hand, then assembled each pistol by hand, producing a final product which began in the buzz and spin of machinery but came to completion on a craftsman’s work bench.

We asked, “Is every Staccato 2011 assembled and tuned by hand in this fashion?”

The answer came quickly and it was a simple, “Yes.”

Now we knew what made Staccato 2011 pistols such high quality firearms. It was the people who touched every single Staccato 2011 pistol, who honed, fitted, and inspected every gun, making sure it was something Texas and the rest of the USA could be proud of.

Just like Texas, Staccato 2011 is a special place.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.