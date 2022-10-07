VIDEO: Warriors’ Draymond Green Seen Violently Punching Jordan Poole to the Ground During Practice

A video of the court during a practice session of the Golden State Warriors shows forward Draymond Green delivering a brutal punch to the head of his guard and teammate Jordan Poole, knocking Poole violently to the ground.

The video shows the two players standing several paces away from each other, but it appears the two begin exchanging words.

Soon, Green walks toward Poole, who is standing near the net. Green walks up to Poole and chest bumps him rudely, causing Poole to push Green away with both hands.

But Green then violently explodes and delivers a full-on haymaker to Poole’s head that is so violent it sends him bodily slamming into Poole. The latter then falls to the floor.

WATCH:

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

The Athletic first reported the news on Wednesday night, and TMZ Sports revealed the video.

Warriors coach Bob Myers explained the brutal attack as one of those “things happen” incidents.

“These things happen. Nobody likes it. We don’t condone it, but it happens.” Myers then added, “Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room … as far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally.”

There is not yet any indication of just what sparked the confrontation.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston