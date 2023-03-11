Oklahoma high school cheer coach Jennifer Hawkins, 45, was arrested for allegedly having sex with her daughter’s 16-year-old ex-boyfriend more than 300 times, according to Oklahoma City police officers.

Local law enforcement began investigating Hawkins in January after the victim, now 21, told investigators about his sexual relationship with her that began when he was a high school sophomore dating her daughter.

The victim said their relationship began in 2017 and continued until October 2022.

The victim reportedly lived with Hawkins and her family over the last couple of years, which is when Hawkins prompted him for a sexual relationship.

Each time Hawkins and the victim had sex, it occurred at Hawkins’ home, according to an affidavit obtained by Fox 25. The victim told investigators that he and Hawkins had sex more than 300 times throughout the five years they were engaged in a sexual relationship.

“Jennifer talked about [his] age at the time they became sexual (16 years of age) and how their relationship would seem odd or inappropriate to other people,” The affidavit says. “Jennifer stated her five-year relationship with [the former student] runs together, but stated he was an older sophomore and turned 17 as a sophomore.”

Hawkins became angry at the victim because he was messaging and “observing” other females, according to the affidavit.

“During the conversations, [he] told Jennifer, “I want you in my life, I just don’t want a romantic relationship,” The affidavit continues.

Hawkins was arrested on charges of second-degree rape and sexual battery.

Hawkins initially denied the relationship but later broke down and confessed to officers.

“Jennifer at first denied being in a sexual relationship with [him],” the affidavit says. “Jennifer then admitted she made a mistake and began crying and admitted to having been in a sexual relationship with [the former student].”

Moore Public Schools, where Hawkins worked as a cheer coach, said she was “immediately fired” after the allegations came to light in January.

“Once we were made aware of the situation Hawkins was immediately fired from working at Moore Public Schools,” a spokesperson for the school told Fox 25. “The safety and security of MPS students and employees is our foremost concern. MPS school officials will continue to assist law enforcement in their investigation of this matter.”

