ESPN’s Sam Ponder Sides with Riley Gaines in Opposition to Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports

ESPN commentator Samantha Ponder is bucking the left-wing sports media and siding with former college swimming champion Riley Gaines in her opposition to allowing men claiming to be transgender “women” to compete in women’s sports.

On Wednesday, Ponder admitted that she supported Riley Gaines’ criticism of rules backed by Joe Biden that would force all schools to allow trans athletes to play in whatever category they wish to choose, the New York Post reported.

Early this month, the administration announced its intentions to block schools from receiving federal funding if school or state rules “categorically” ban biological males from girls’ sports.

A week later, Biden also noted that he would veto any bill that puts limits on transgender athletes if such a bill makes it to his desk, solidifying his stance that allowing men to play sports against women is perfectly acceptable.

Announcing his support of Biden’s efforts, former UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas said that trans kids should not be banned “under the guise of competitive fairness.”

Riley Gaines, the Kentucky swimmer who tied with transgender athlete Lia Thomas in the women’s 200-meter freestyle event at the NCAA championships, responded to Lia Thomas and called him “selfish.”

“Under the guise of competitive fairness? Are you really trying to say you would have won a national title against the men? Does it not break your heart to see women lose out on these opportunities? The Biden Admins proposed bill denies science, truth, and common sense,” tweeted Gaines.

“This take is selfish and shows an utter disregard for women. The Biden Administration is actively and aggressively working to pass laws that erase decent and fair treatment for women in sports,” she added.

This take is selfish and shows an utter disregard for women. The Biden Administration is actively and aggressively working to pass laws that erase decent and fair treatment for women in sports. @POTUS I'll post a link for the comments + guidance on how to respond soon — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 18, 2023

This brings us back to ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown host Ponder who tweeted her support of Gaines’ position.

“This would take away so many opportunities for biological women and girls in sports,” Ponder tweeted. “It is a shame that we are needing to fight for the integrity of Title IX in 2023 and the reason it was needed in the first place. #savewomensports.”

This would take away so many opportunities for biological women and girls in sports. It is a shame that we are needing to fight for the integrity of Title IX in 2023 and the reason it was needed in the first place. #savewomensports https://t.co/5Ufeha2emq — Samantha Steele Ponder (@samponder) April 19, 2023

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston