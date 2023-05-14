WATCH: Youth Baseball Coach Tackles Umpire During Game

A youth baseball coach has gone viral after a video posted online showed the coach tackling an umpire during a tournament.

The incident reportedly occurred at the “Grand Slam Alabama” baseball tournament when the coach of an 11U squad became enraged over a call that didn’t go his way.

The person who first posted the video, a woman named Sheri Powers, added a caption to her video attempting to explain what happened.

“This coach tried to fight the ump,” Powers wrote. Yikes!!”

She added, “This coach ATTACKED this ump. Team should be disqualified from the tournament.”

The reaction of Twitter users varied.

Pretty bad when the 11-year-olds are the most mature people on the field. Good job, everyone.

