WATCH: Youth Baseball Coach Tackles Umpire During Game

A youth baseball coach has gone viral after a video posted online showed the coach tackling an umpire during a tournament.

The incident reportedly occurred at the “Grand Slam Alabama” baseball tournament when the coach of an 11U squad became enraged over a call that didn’t go his way.

They chose violence at an 11U game. pic.twitter.com/NrBk1mlsUZ — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) May 14, 2023

The person who first posted the video, a woman named Sheri Powers, added a caption to her video attempting to explain what happened.

“This coach tried to fight the ump,” Powers wrote. Yikes!!”

She added, “This coach ATTACKED this ump. Team should be disqualified from the tournament.”

The reaction of Twitter users varied.

That dude should not ever be a coach. Period. — Mike B. (@JRsBackwardsHat) May 15, 2023

Seen that before at a 10U game. It’s not that serious — S.D. (@shuugnasty) May 15, 2023

Pretty bad when the 11-year-olds are the most mature people on the field. Good job, everyone.