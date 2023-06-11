WATCH: OJ Simpson Says Lack of Trust in Media, Election Process Is Akin to ‘Communist Propaganda’

In a video posted to Twitter, former NFL great OJ Simpson railed against the state of distrust Americans have in their long-standing institutions, comparing the state of distrust to “communist propaganda.”

On Sunday, OJ jumped to his Twitter account to reveal how confused he is about America today.

“Hey, Twitter world, yours truly here,” Simpson said at the start of his video.

“Let me see if I got this right,” the man once accused of murdering his wife continued.

“Don’t trust the media, don’t trust our security agencies — FBI, CIA — don’t trust the justice department, don’t trust the executive office, and don’t trust our election procedures, our voting,” he said.

“Isn’t this what Xi Jinping and Putin… all my life, this would be called communist propaganda. And now we’re doing it to ourself,” Simpson said.

“I’m just saying,” he concluded. “Take care.”

It is unclear if OJ was remarking on the turnaround in feelings or if he was saying we should trust these institutions and government agencies.

Of course, the irony is that OJ Simpson arguably contributed to this state of internal distrust. After he was arrested and put on trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman back in 1994.

Simpson always maintained that he was innocent of the murders, but millions of Americans never believed his proclamations. Then, when he was pronounced innocent of the murders, millions of Americans came to feel that the justice system utterly failed and that Simpson was clearly guilty.

The Simpson trial led to a major schism between blacks and whites. Still, 20 years later, most Americans say they felt that OJ was guilty and that the justice system had failed.

Meanwhile, as each year has passed since 1994, American systems and institutions have slowly, steadily fallen into disrepair spurring Americans to feel less confident that America is working the way it should.

Simpson mentioned the media, for instance, and a new poll found that 59 percent of those responding insisted that the media is “truly the enemy of the people.”

In Feb., only 33 percent said they felt the U.S. was going in the right direction.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston