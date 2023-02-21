Poll: Only 33% Think America Is Going in the ‘Right Direction’

Only 33 percent of likely U.S. voters think the country is heading in the “right direction,” which is down from the previous survey, polling released Monday by Rasmussen Reports found.

The Rasmussen Reports survey also found that 61 percent think the country is going in the “wrong” direction, with six percent unsure how they felt. The survey was taken online with 1,500 respondents during the week ending February 16, 2023.

The percentage of respondents who thought the county was going in the “right” direction was down two points from the week prior, with the percentage of respondents believing the country was headed in the “wrong” direction going up one percent.

At the same point one year ago, 29 percent of the respondents said the U.S. was headed in the “right” direction, while 66 percent said it was on the wrong track.

The survey was taken from February 12 to 16, 2023, with 1,500 U.S. likely voters through a national telephone survey. There was also a two percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Over the last several weeks, the country has been dealing with inflation, as it was last year; however, it is also dealing with slightly higher tensions with China. This follows the United States military shooting down a Chinese balloon that flew over continental America for days, which was believed to have electronic surveillance technology capable of monitoring communications signals.

A different poll earlier in the month via the Convention of States Project and the Trafalgar Group, showed most likely general election voters say the Biden administration mishandled or should have handled the Chinese spy sooner balloon that traveled across continental America.

The poll revealed 63.4 percent said that “the crisis was mishandled” or that the “crisis should have been dealt with sooner,” while only 36.6 percent said the Biden administration “appropriately” handled the crisis. Another 58.8 percent also said “President [Joe] Biden should have taken quicker action to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon before it even entered U.S. sovereign airspace.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.