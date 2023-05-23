Nolte: 59% of Voters Agree Media ‘Truly Enemy of the People’

When asked if they agree that the media are “truly the enemy of the people,” 59 percent of those polled agreed, while only 36 percent disagreed.

In other words, a pretty large majority of Americans agree with former President Trump that the media are our enemy — which is 100 percent true.

RELATED: Taibbi: Media Ignoring Developments on Hunter Laptop Letter Shows We’re Becoming Like USSR Where Media “all Lies” with “No Real News”:

Rasmussen surveyed 1,002 likely American voters between May 16-18 and also discovered most people know the political media cannot be trusted, and this same political media favor the Democrat party.

“Do you trust the political news you are getting?” Only 30 percent said yes, while 52 percent said no.

A whopping 65 percent of Republicans said no, compared to only 35 percent of Democrats. Among independents, 57 percent said they do not trust the political media. Of note is that the highest the media rated in trust was with Democrats, a meager 44 percent.

“Does news media coverage of politics generally tend to favor Democrats or Republicans?” Only 20 percent said Republicans, while 52 percent accurately said Democrats. Even 39 percent of Democrats said the news media favor Democrats. Conversely, only 21 percent of Democrats said the media favored Republicans.

WATCH: McCarthy Rips Media for Repeat Questions: “We’re Gonna Pass the Bill. Do You Guys Not Listen?”:

“Do you agree or disagree with this statement: The media are ‘truly the enemy of the people?’” A majority of 59 percent agreed — 35 percent “strongly” and 24 percent “somewhat.”

Only 33 percent disagreed — 13 percent “somewhat” and 23 percent “strongly.”

Incredibly, 44 percent of Democrats agree that the media are “truly the enemy of the people,” while only 51 percent disagree. To noone’s surprise, 77 percent of Republicans accurately see the media as the enemy, and 56 percent of independents do, as well.

Listen, only an enemy behaves as the corporate media behave.

For example…

We know of no racial motive behind the death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway on May 1. Based on witness testimony and video, it looks like the unfortunate accidental death of a black man happened while he was restrained as an act of self-defense by a white man. These same witnesses say the white man was not only protecting himself, but passengers of all races on that particular subway car. Nevertheless, the corporate media would have you believe this white man, former Marine Daniel Penny, is a member of the Ku Klux Klan. Something else the fake media never tell you is that one of the men who helped Penny restrain Neely was not white.

WATCH: Jordan Neely Protesters Flood the Streets, Clash with NYPD:

Ben Von Klemperer via Storyful

Not done with inciting racial division and hate, just a few weeks later, the corporate media straight-up smeared a New York City healthcare worker as a racist bike thief over an online video that contained zero context about the confrontation between this white woman and a group of black teens. All over the media, she was smeared as a “racist Karen,” but now we know she was the victim. She paid for the bike rental. The teens apparently stole the bike from her.

FACT: Only an enemy of the people brazenly lies in this way to stir up division and hate within the population. The corporate media are pure evil and are nothing more than the Democrat party’s Brownshirts out there spreading conspiracy theories, division, and violence.

WATCH: Obama: I’m Most Worried About “Divided Media,” We Have Different Realities:

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.