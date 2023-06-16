Pride Night: Catholics Plan to Protest Dodgers Game Honoring ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’

A group of Catholic demonstrators is planning to protest at Dodger Stadium on Friday against the honoring of an anti-Catholic group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, during a “Pride Night” game against the visiting San Francisco Giants.

JOIN US TOMORROW @ DODGER STADIUM pic.twitter.com/6hzobyXEcW — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) June 15, 2023

As Breitbart News reported last month, the Dodgers first invited the group, then un-invited it, then invited it again, as the club eventually chose not to alienate the LGBTQ community while snubbing its Catholic fan base:

[T]he Dodgers disinvited the drag queen group “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” after several Catholic groups decried the troupe for its anti-Catholic imagery and stance. “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence ‘use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit,’ according to their website. They were supposed to receive a Community Hero Award during the June 16 game,” the report noted. … After backlash from LGBTQ activists, the Dodgers apologized to the drag queen group in a statement on Monday and promised to feature them at the team’s LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16.

Last week, Democrats in the California state legislature honored the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, prompting Republicans to walk out in protest at the inclusion of what many described as a hate group.

Pride Night is part of a celebration of June as Pride month, commemorating the Stonewall riot in New York in 1969, during which gay patrons of a bar rose up in a public display of outrage against police intimidation.

