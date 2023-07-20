A father annoyed that NFL star Patrick Mahomes would not sign an autograph for his son engaged in an uncomfortable moment with the Super Bowl winner during a Nevada golf tournament.

Mahomes was playing golf at the American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada near Lake Tahoe.

But, according to Fox News, Mahomes was told he was spending too much time signing autographs during the event, so it appears that he was starting to limit his signing. But the decision came at the wrong time for one dad.

The player tried explaining to fans waiting on the sidelines of the tournament that he was being rushed along.

“They told me I can’t do anymore … I was signing stuff, and they said I was taking too long,” he reportedly said.

Regardless, one doting dad wasn’t happy when Mahomes passed up signing for his son.

The boy asked the two-time Super Bowl star if he would sign a jersey for him. But Mahomes demurred, saying, “Can’t sign for everyone … can’t make everybody happy.”

The dad was determined, though, and replied, “Yeah, you can … you can just make one kid happy out of a hundred.”

Dad gets snippy when Mahomes politely explains why he can't sign an autograph. pic.twitter.com/bWJcgsRP4C — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) July 19, 2023

Mahomes then reportedly retorted, “I’ll make 99 sad.”

“That’s alright … one out of 99, at least it ain’t zero percent,” the father exclaimed.

It appears that Mahomes stuck to his guns, though, and did not give the boy an autograph.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston