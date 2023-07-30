Nike is trying to create the illusion that Colin Kaepernick has a real shot at restarting his football career. But a pair of former NFL linebackers are having none of it.

On a recent episode of The Arthur Moats Experience with Deke, veteran Steelers linebackers Arthur Moats and Terence Garvin discussed a recent workout video filmed at Nike headquarters in which Kaepernick threw passes to NFL stars such as Najee Harris and CeeDee Lamb.

Unsurprisingly, each of the players Kaepernick threw to had nothing but wonderful things to say about the former anthem protester’s passing ability/ One person who didn’t have wonderful things to say about the video was six-year veteran NFL linebacker Terence Garvin who blasted Kaepernick and Nike for essentially putting up a hoax video.

“The senior prom was like six years ago, bro,” Garvin exclaimed. “It’s over, bro. You feel me? You still trying to be the prom queen! It’s a wrap!”

But Garvin didn’t confine his critique to Kaepernick. He also alleged that Nike forced Lamb and Harris to participate in the video.

“Them dudes were mandated by Nike to be out there,” Garvin asserted.

Moats also took a shot at Kaepernick’s “comeback” bids, saying that he’s been out of the game for too long and there are plenty of XFL and USFL players who could do the job.

Colin Kaepernick has not played football since the end of the 2016 season.