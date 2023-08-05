NASCAR Suspends Driver for Liking George Floyd Meme

Noah Gragson
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

NASCAR and Legacy Motor Sports have suspended driver Noah Gragson for liking a social media post that mocked the death of George Floyd.

Gragson is in his first full season as a driver in the Cup Series.

“We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team,” Legacy Motor Club said in a statement.”

NASCAR determined that Gragson’s actions violated the member conduct portion of their rule book, and handed down the one-year celebration.

“NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson,” NASCAR said. “Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension.”

Noah Gragson, driver of the Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond...

Noah Gragson, the driver of the #42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on July 29, 2023, in Richmond, Virginia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Gragson captioned the tweet from Legacy and expressed how “disappointed” he was in his actions.

Gragson was ranked 33rd in the Cup standings. He will be replaced by Josh Berry.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.