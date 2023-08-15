The media has heard from an unimpeachable source that former New England Patriot Sony Michel is, in fact, not dead. The source? Sony Michel.

The sports world reacted with great concern and fear after a social media post from MassLive.com reported that Michel had died in a motorcycle accident in Florida. The post was later deleted.

Michel, now with the Los Angeles Rams, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to assure everyone he was still alive and chastise the media with a now familiar refrain.

“Fake News,” Michel wrote.

In news that sadly did not turn out to be fake, it was learned that former Seattle Seahawk running back Alex Collins did die in a motorcycle accident in Florida on Monday.

“Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality,” Collins’ family said in a statement through the Seattle Seahawks. “We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time.”

Michel totaled 3,243 yards and 18 TDs in five years in the NFL. He also won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.