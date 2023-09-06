Donald Trump Set to Attend Iowa-Iowa State Game on Saturday

Former president Donald Trump plans to attend the Iowa rivalry game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclone in Ames, Iowa, on Sat., according to reports.

Iowa Senate majority leader Jack Whitver, a former Cyclones player, welcomed Trump to the state and the game.

“Tens-of-thousands of Iowans will gather to tailgate and cheer on their favorite team,” Whitver said in a statement, according to Fox News. “I’m proud to have President Trump witness the greatest rivalry in college sports.”

Trump’s former acting attorney general, Matt Whitaker, a former Hawkeyes player, also welcomed Trump’s visit.

“We’re thrilled to invite Donald J. Trump to the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game this weekend,” Whitaker said, adding, “President Trump attended this game in 2015 and remembers the incredible passion and electricity of the fans.”

The Cyclones are playing at home at Jack Trice Stadium.

The rivals come to the game after winning their first games. The Iowa Hawkeyes took down Utah State 24-14, and the Cyclones beat Northern Iowa Panthers 30-9.

The game has been a draw for politicians over the years. Trump attended in 2015, for instance. But that same year, fellow Republicans Rand Paul and Marco Rubio also attended.

The game will be Trump’s second time to Iowa in the last few weeks after briefly swinging through the Iowa State Fair in August.

