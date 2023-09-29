Canadian Team Shows Interest in Kaepernick After Jets Ignore Request to Join Practice Squad

Even as the New York Jets seems to have ignored the desperate letter that ex-NFL second-string quarterback Colin Kaepernick sent pleading with them to sign him to their practice team, a Canadian football team has suddenly shown some interest in the national anthem protester.

The ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback sent the Jets a letter after the team’s star QB, Aaron Rodgers, suffered a season-ending injury at the top of the season, according to multiple reports.

“I know that there are currently depth issues at the position, and I’ve heard that the backup spot is likely to be filled by a veteran Quarterback,” Kaepernick wrote. “As much as I would love the opportunity to fill that spot, I’m writing you in hopes that you can imagine a much different approach involving me; I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad.”

“I would do this with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week. If I were able to fill this role for the team, I believe this allows for multiple things,” he added.

J. Cole has released Colin Kaepernick's letter to the Jets requesting to join their practice squad 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Kjn3af3u9G — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2023

Thus far, it does not seem that the Jets are all that excited to give Kaepernick a shot, and the letter has been mostly ignored.

But maybe the Canadians will come knocking at the left-wing activist’s door?

According to Fox News, the Canadian Football League’s BC Lions has added Kaepernick’s name to its negotiation list.

“Each team in the CFL can claim exclusive CFL rights to up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed, or traded from the list at any time,” according to CFL.ca.

There is no news from Kaepernick’s camp whether or not he is interested in heading north, but he’s knocked down the possibility of joining leagues other than the NFL before.

Kaepernick, who hasn’t played pro football since the end of the 2016 season, essentially turned down offers of joining the XFL in 2020.

In true Kaepernickian style, he pretty much torpedoed any chances of joining the XFL by demanding a salary that he knew they could not afford.

