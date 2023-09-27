Colin Kaepernick Sent Letter to Jets Asking to Be Placed on Practice Squad

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has sent a letter to the New York Jets for an opportunity to be on its practice squad.

The letter from the quarterback to the team, which recently lost Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending injury, surfaced on Tuesday when rapper and producer J. Cole posted it to social media.

“Per multiple sources, it is authentic and real,” noted NBC Sports.

“I know that there are currently depth issues at the position, and I’ve heard that the back-up spot is likely to be filled by a veteran Quarterback,” he wrote. “As much as I would love the opportunity to fill that spot, I’m writing you in hopes that you can imagine a much different approach involving me; I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad.”

“I would do this with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week. If I were able to fill this role for the team, I believe this allows for multiple things,” he added.

Kaepernick further said that he could help the defense get ready to face quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Unlike many of the veteran QBs that have been named in the media, I’ve never retired or stopped training. My training schedule has remained the same for 6 years; Monday through Friday, 5am-8am training on the field and in the weight room. I’ve kept this training schedule without failure for the past 6 years, in hopes that an opportunity will present itself. I say this to give you some perspective on where I’m at physically,” he added.

Back in 2016, Kaepernick launched a protest movement when he said that America has been allowing cops to “murder” black people and demanded police officers undergo further training.

He has since been a cause celebre for social justice warriors, who believe he was unfairly blacklisted by the NFL. Following the violent protests and riots in response to George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Colin Kaepernick seemed to oppose civil protests, arguing that civility “leads to death.”

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” Kaepernick tweeted. “The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back!”

