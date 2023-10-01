VIDEO: ‘I’m Always F*cking Open’: Ja’Marr Chase Voices Frustration with Bengals Struggles

The Bengals are not off to the kind of start they were expecting after signing quarterback Joe Burrow to a $275 million deal this offseason. Now, Burrow’s #1 receiver has begun making his feelings known.

After Cincinnati’s most recent defeat, a 27-3 thrashing at the hands of the Tennessee Titans, Ja’marr Chase was asked by a reporter if he felt he wasn’t getting separation from defenders, which turned out to be a sensitive topic.

“Nah, I’m open,” Chase said. “I’m always f–king open. Excuse my profanity, I’m sorry.”

"I'm open. I'm always (effing) open." A frustrated Ja'Marr Chase on Bengals offensive woes. pic.twitter.com/wySBQhvrHW — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 1, 2023

I can’t do nothing, man,” Chase added. “If I’m open, I’m open. At the end of the day, I can’t do nothing.”

Chase’s assertion that he is doing all he can would presumably mean that he believes others – most likely Burrow – aren’t doing their part. Chase is still looking for his first TD reception of the year. So bad has the offense been that Chase totaled only 70 yards in the first two games of the season.

Things have improved somewhat since. Chase had 73 yards receiving on Sunday, for example. However, as mentioned, he is still searching for his first touchdown, and the team has only one win to show for their efforts.

The Bengals take on a surprisingly tough Cardinals team next Sunday.