WATCH: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Delivers Heartfelt Message on Faith After Hard Loss

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa surprised many with his heartfelt message about faith after a tough loss on the field Sunday.

After losing to the Buffalo Bills 48-20, the Dolphins QB shared how his Christian faith helps guide him through life.

“I think the best thing about being a believer of Jesus Christ, to me, is that the Good Lord up above doesn’t care whether you win a game, whether you lose a game,” Tagovailoa said after being asked how his faith helps him get past difficult games.

“For me, it’s been a little tough having to play on Sundays, having to understand that I’m not able to go to church. Really, a lot of it is having to watch church online after games and things like that,” he continued. “But allowing me this platform, to me, is the best thing in the world to be able to profess my faith on something that I firmly believe in, something that’s been foundationally instilled in me at a young age.”

He went on to say that he even prays on the sidelines during games.

“When I’m out there, like, I even pray before I go out to an offensive series and whatnot; I’m always praying, like, I’m on the sideline, it looks like I’m talking to myself, speaking in tongues. Some people think, ‘What? This guy knows how to speak in tongues,'” he added.

“I grew up in a nondenominational Christian church my entire life. So, yeah, like that. I mean, it does a lot. And so having to remember Scripture always keeps me encouraged in continuing to press forward, especially in times like this.”

The loss was particularly hard to take since just last week, Tagovailoa’s team celebrated a historic 70-point win over the Denver Broncos, who struggled to earn 20.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston